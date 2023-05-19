Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,072,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 511,963 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $645.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $26,145.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,291 shares of company stock worth $141,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

