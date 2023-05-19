Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 225,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 86,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Theralase Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$55.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.