The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,433 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $51,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 68,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

TD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 799,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

