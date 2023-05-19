The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 395.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,130 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

TD opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

