The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $262.00

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.38), with a volume of 136215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.42).

The North American Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £378.16 million, a P/E ratio of 931.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.99.

The North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,793.10%.

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

