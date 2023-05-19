The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
GEO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
