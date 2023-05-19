The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GEO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

