The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $11.43 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

