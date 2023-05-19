The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 861,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 789,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after purchasing an additional 152,745 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

