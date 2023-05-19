The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.71. 990,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

