TFI International (TSE:TFII) Trading 0.3% Higher

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$149.85 and last traded at C$147.75. 278,546 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 222,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$147.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.10.

TFI International Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.38.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

