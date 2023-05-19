Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $837.62 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003313 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $837.62 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003456 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001451 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 959,599,117 coins and its circulating supply is 938,403,110 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

