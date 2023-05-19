Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.15

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 92927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.