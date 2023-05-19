Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TEVA opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,984,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,189,000 after buying an additional 8,179,950 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 4,627,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.