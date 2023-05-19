Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,984,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,189,000 after buying an additional 8,179,950 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 4,627,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.