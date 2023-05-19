Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 55,599,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,324,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

