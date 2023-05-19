Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 59,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

