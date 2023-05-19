TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $147.48 million and $5.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00040071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,623,716 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,100,586 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

