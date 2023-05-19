Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $249.31 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. Terra has a total market cap of $249.31 million and $16.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003092 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 269,535,620 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

