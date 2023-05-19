Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.65.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

