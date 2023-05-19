Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Teradata Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TDC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 153,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,099. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $46.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $59,279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $49,344,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,371,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after acquiring an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

