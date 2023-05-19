Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 527.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,015 shares in the last quarter. Yale University grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,311. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

