Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 791.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,558. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

