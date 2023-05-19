Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

