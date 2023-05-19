Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 1,937,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,991,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $102.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,925,147 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,667,989 shares of company stock worth $11,555,767. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 436,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 677,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.