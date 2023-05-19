Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several analysts recently commented on TELDF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

