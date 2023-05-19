Telcoin (TEL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.18 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $99.18 million and $442,782.47 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

