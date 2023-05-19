Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

TRC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 8,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

