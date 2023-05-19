Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

About Taylor Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

See Also

