Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Taylor Devices Price Performance
Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
See Also
