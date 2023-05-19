TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
TaskUs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
