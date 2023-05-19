TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

