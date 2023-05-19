Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Target updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

