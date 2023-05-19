Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.18 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Target by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 20.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

