Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Target updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 809,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,911. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $84,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 20.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

