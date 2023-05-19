Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Tantech stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the first quarter worth $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

