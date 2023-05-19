Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 207,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.