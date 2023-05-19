Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.30 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30), Briefing.com reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.05)-$(0.95) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(3.05)-$(2.80) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

