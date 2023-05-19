Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.30 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.05)-$(0.95) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(3.05)-$(2.80) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $139.63 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

