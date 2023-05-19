Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30), Briefing.com reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.05)-$(0.95) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(3.05)-$(2.80) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $139.63 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

