Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. 794,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,525. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

