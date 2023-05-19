Synthetix (SNX) Price Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $627.90 million and approximately $36.79 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00009021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,625,021 coins and its circulating supply is 259,290,673 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

