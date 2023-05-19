Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.83. The company had a trading volume of 301,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.79. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $418.40.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.91.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

