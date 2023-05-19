Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

SNPS stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.94. 398,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,883. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $418.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.79.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.91.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

