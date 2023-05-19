Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Up 8.7 %

Synopsys stock opened at $409.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.79. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $410.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.91.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

