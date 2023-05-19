Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $448.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $427.91.
Synopsys Trading Up 8.7 %
Synopsys stock opened at $409.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.48 and a 200 day moving average of $349.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $410.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
