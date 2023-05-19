Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $448.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $427.91.

Synopsys stock opened at $409.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.48 and a 200 day moving average of $349.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $410.91.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

