Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $29.07. 459,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 521,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.61) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,326 shares of company stock worth $984,841 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

