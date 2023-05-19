SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Shares Down 1.5%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.85. 110,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 834% from the average session volume of 11,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKH. TheStreet downgraded SWK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SWK from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $216.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Institutional Trading of SWK

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 36.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SWK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SWK by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SWK by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

(Get Rating)

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.