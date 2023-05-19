SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.33 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003355 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $207.24 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,774,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,283,246 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

