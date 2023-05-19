Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.20. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Surmodics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 295,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

