Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Shares of SRDX stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.20. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $40.21.
Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
