Suresh Kannan Sells 5,844 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Model N Price Performance
MODN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 253,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
