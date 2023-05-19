Suresh Kannan Sells 5,844 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Model N Price Performance

MODN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 253,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Model N Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Model N by 193.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 650.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

