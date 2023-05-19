Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,089. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $3,765,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

