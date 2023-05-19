Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after acquiring an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after buying an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,066,000 after buying an additional 1,027,026 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,002,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,013,000 after buying an additional 269,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,526,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,753,000 after buying an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

