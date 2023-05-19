Sufian Ahmad Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Stock

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR – Get Rating) insider Sufian Ahmad acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,778.52).

Ionic Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.55 and a current ratio of 24.45.

Ionic Rare Earths Company Profile

Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the Makuutu rare earths project that comprises six licenses covering an area of approximately 298 square kilometers located in the eastern Uganda. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

